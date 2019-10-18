Ali Lanyon

Help me go "Over the Edge" for Big Brothers/Big Sisters

I'm raising money to support local kids and the invaluable bonds they are able to make through Big Brothers/Big Sisters of the Capital Region.  Help send me 'Over the Edge'More...

Big Brothers Big Sisters is not your typical organization

Big Brothers Big Sisters is not your typical organization. We help children realize their potential and build their futures. We nurture children and strengthen communities. And we couldn’t do any of it without you.

 

100% of the Over the Edge money raised stays in our commmunity, helping kids succeed in life.

$100
Support a Big & Little for one month
$50
Enroll a child in our program, the first step of their journey
$25
Sponsor an information session for parents or potential mentors

